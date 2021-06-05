While addressing a virtual meeting in view of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the target date for achieving 20% ethanol-blending with petrol has been advanced by five years to 2025 from earlier target of 2030 to cut pollution and reduce import dependence.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, India has taken another big step by releasing an elaborative roadmap for development of the Ethanol sector, he said. E100 pilot project related to production & distribution of ethanol has also been launched in Pune today, the PM added.

Last year, the government had set a target of reaching 10% ethanol blending in petrol (10% of ethanol mixed with 90% of diesel) by 2022 and 20% doping by 2030.

Currently, about 8.5% ethanol is mixed with petrol as against 1-1.5% in 2014, he said adding ethanol procurement has risen from 38 crore litres to 320 crore litres.

Modi said that last year, oil companies spent ₹21,000 crore on ethanol procurement. Besides helping the environment, the focus on ethanol is also leaving a positive impact on the lives of farmers, he added.

He went on to list India's efforts to protecting climate change, saying renewable energy capacity has risen 250 per cent and India is now among the top five nations with the largest installed capacity.

Also, India is now a proponent of climate change resolution and is among the top 10 nations on the Climate Change Performance Index, he said.

