OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India to Test Vaccine Delivery System With Nationwide Dry Run
An expert committee of India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation is scheduled to meet Friday to consider these approvals after examining safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity data from Bharat and Serum. REUTERS
An expert committee of India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation is scheduled to meet Friday to consider these approvals after examining safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity data from Bharat and Serum. REUTERS

India to Test Vaccine Delivery System With Nationwide Dry Run

1 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2021, 06:50 AM IST Bloomberg

The health ministry has reviewed preparedness and asked state governments to ensure the effectiveness of the program

India will test its Covid-19 vaccine delivery system with a nationwide trial on Saturday as the South Asian nation prepares to roll-out an inoculation program to stem the world’s second-worst outbreak.

The federal health ministry has reviewed preparedness and asked state governments to ensure the effectiveness of the program, the government said in a statement Thursday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Col Kumar, who was awarded the Kirti Chakra, Padma Shri, Arjun award and the McGregor medal, carried out multiple expeditions in the Siachen glacier area in the late 1970s and early 1980s

Col Narendra 'Bull' Kumar, who helped India secure Siachen glacier, passes away

2 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Farmers sitting near a bonfire at the Singhu border in Delhi on Thursday; and (below) a youngster looking out of his tent. Keshav Singh/ht

Cold wave in Delhi expected to last till 2 Jan: IMD

1 min read . 07:57 AM IST
The effects of COVID-19 on the United States labour market and on the health of American communities is a matter of ongoing national concern, Trump wrote in Thursday's proclamation.

Trump extends immigrant, work visa restrictions till March

1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. Trump's budget office is blocking�Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with key staff to help prepare the president-elect's first annual spending plan, a move that could delay major proposals. Photographer: Ken Cedano/Polaris/Bloomberg

Donald Trump extends pandemic-related visa ban through 31 March

3 min read . 07:44 AM IST

Also Read | Investing during all-time highs can be good strategy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a speech on Thursday the country was preparing to give indigenously manufactured shots to high-risk people quickly.

The government plans to inoculate 300 million people in the first phase by August, including health care and front line workers, police and military troops and those with co-morbidities and above the age of 50. It’s a daunting task for a country of more than 1.3 billion people with limited infrastructure and patchy health networks.

India is expected to initially lean on the two-dose vaccines manufactured by Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India. Serum has partnered with AstraZeneca Plc. to make at least one billion doses of their shot, half of which have been earmarked for India. Both manufacturers, along with Pfizer Inc., are seeking emergency use permission for their coronavirus shots in India.

An expert committee of India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation is scheduled to meet Friday to consider these approvals after examining safety, efficacy, and immunogenicity data from Bharat and Serum. Pfizer has asked for time to present its data, a government statement said Wednesday.

The objective of the daylong vaccine dry run is to test the links between planning and implementation and identify any challenges along the way, the government said in its statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout