India to vaccinate Afghanistan returnees against polio

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) WPV1 (wild poliovirus) transmission continues to fall in the world, with no new case since January 2021 when two WPV1 cases occurred, one each from Pakistan and Afghanistan, compared to 94 WPV1 cases during the same time period in 2020. The risk of international spread of WPV1 appears to continue due to increasing civil war in Afghanistan with population movement increasing, including into Pakistan.