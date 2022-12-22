India's first bullet train is most likely to be completed by 2027, the managing director of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), Rajendra Prasad told ANI news agency. According to Prasad, the company will try to run bullet trains in Gujarat by August 2027. While a trial run will be conducted by June 2026 between Surat to Bilimora. He said the construction work is under process and 220 km of piling is completed so far.
"There are indigenous parts that are being used in the construction of rail project and it is a proud moment for the country. 220 km of piling is completed. We are working 24 hours. We are confident that by June 2026m the Surat-to-Billimora trial run will be done," the NHSRCL MD added.
He said that the high-speed rail corporation got great support from the Maharashtra government as 98% of land acquisition was completed. "We have floated a tender and will soon start the civil engineering work in Maharashtra," he said.
On the India-Japan collaboration in the project, Prasad said, "Japan Shinkansen train has zero fatality and it has a track record of safety. Japan's quality is known to the world. Our engineers will also receive training in Japan."
The first bullet train project in the country will connect India's economic hub Mumbai with the city of Ahmedabad. The ceremony for the commencement of work took place on 14 September 2017.
As a part of the cooperation agreement between India and Japan, the Government of Japan will provide a soft loan of about Rs. 88,000 crore at a minuscule interest rate of 0.1% for this revolutionary rail project in the country. The repayment period of the loan is 50 years.
The repayment of the loan will begin after 15 years of receiving the loan.
Salient Features of Mumbai - Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project:
Key Features
- Length 508 KMs (approx.), double-line through two states, Maharashtra(156 KMs)and Gujarat(351 KMs), and UT of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (2 KMs).
- Longest tunnel 21 KM switch 7 KMs undersea (Thane Creek).
- 12 stations: Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad, Sabarmati. Underground station Mumbai, all others elevated.
- Maximum Design Speed- 350 kmph;
- Maximum Operating speed of 320 kmph.
- Journey Time:- 2.07hrs (limited stops), 2.58hrs (stopping at stations) vis a vis existing train travel time of 7-8 hours
Boost to Economy & Employment
- 20,000 construction jobs
- 4,000 direct employees for operations and 20,000 indirect jobs too
- Boost To Urban And Industrial Development Along The corridor
- Ease Of Travel Between Cities And Enormous Capacity for commuting
- Capacity building for other high-speed projects
