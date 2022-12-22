India's first bullet train is most likely to be completed by 2027, the managing director of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), Rajendra Prasad told ANI news agency. According to Prasad, the company will try to run bullet trains in Gujarat by August 2027. While a trial run will be conducted by June 2026 between Surat to Bilimora. He said the construction work is under process and 220 km of piling is completed so far.

