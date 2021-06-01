Govt waives registration certificate issuance, renewal fee for EVs

NEW DELHI: In a push for India’s pivot towards electric mobility, the Union government plans to exempt battery operated vehicles from paying fees for the issuance and renewal of registration certificates (RC).

This comes against the backdrop of India’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint by a third by 2030 from 2005 levels.

India has already approved a ₹18,100 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for building Tesla-style giga factories to manufacture batteries to accelerate steps to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) to curb rampant pollution in its major cities and cut reliance on costly oil imports.

“The ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification dated 27 May 2021, further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 proposing to exempt battery operated vehicles (BOV) from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of registration certificate (RC) and assignment of new registration mark," the ministry of road transport and highways said in a statement on Tuesday.

The transition to EVs is expected to cut India’s oil import bill and generate new avenues of employment. The battery manufacturing plan is to set up 50 giga watt hour (GWh) manufacturing capacity for advance chemistry cell batteries by attracting investments totaling ₹45,000 crore, according to the government. One GWh (1,000-megawatt hour) of battery capacity is sufficient to power 1 million homes for an hour and around 30,000 electric cars.

“This has been notified to encourage e- mobility. Comments from general public and all stakeholders have been sought within a period of thirty days from the date of issuance of this draft notification," the statement added.

India plans to leverage the EV programme to reduce oil import bill. India is the world’s third-largest oil consumer and is particularly vulnerable to global fluctuations in energy prices.

