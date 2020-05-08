NEW DELHI : Indian nationals stranded due to the covid-19 crisis in Europe and Central Asia, besides Russia and Thailand, will be evacuated in the second phase of the “Vande Bharat" mission, starting 15 May, two people said on Friday requesting anonymity. In the first phase, Indian nationals are being brought back from 12 countries.

The second phase will focus on countries with concentrations of Indian students, the first person said. “We will be looking at expanding the scope of the repatriation to include other places that we have not covered so far—Russia, CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States, including the Central Asian republics) countries and also countries in Europe, which were not on the earlier list."

Germany, Netherlands, France, Spain, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Thailand were not covered in the first list. “So, we are expanding the list to more countries where Indian citizens are stranded," he added.

This is the most extensive repatriation exercise India has ever carried out, possibly beating its own record of airlifting 177,000 citizens from Iraq and Kuwait during the Gulf War.

Around 67,833 repatriation requests have been received so far, with students representing the largest group, constituting 34%, or 22,470 students, the person said, adding that migrant workers will make up for 30% or 15,815 of the total number. The third largest category was of short-term visa holders, who were faced with the prospect of visa expiry, he added.

Those with medical emergency or seeking treatment for terminal illnesses, tourists, pregnant women, the elderly, and those required to return due to a death in the family, were the others. State-wise, the largest number of requests for repatriation came from people from Kerala with 25,246 people seeking help, the person said. Tamil Nadu with 6,617 requests, Maharashtra with 4,341, Uttar Pradesh with 3,715, Rajasthan with 3,320, Telangana with 2,796, Karnataka with 2,786, Andhra Pradesh with 2,445, Gujarat with 2,330 and Delhi with 2,232 made up the list, the person said.

The person said Air India’s operations will be a “self-sustaining" process, while not being a profit-making exercise.

In the first phase of the Vande Bharat operation, which started on 7 May and expected to be completed by 15 May, 64 flights will be carrying around 15,000 returnees from 12 countries. Four flights have already landed—from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Singapore and Dhaka. These flights ferried 765 people to Kochi, Kozhikode, New Delhi and Srinagar, the person said. All the passengers coming from the UAE underwent rapid antibody tests before departure.

In all, 27 flights will be ferrying people from the Gulf countries during the first week, the person said. These include 11 flights from the UAE, five flights each from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, and two each from Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. From India’s immediate neighbourhood, there will be six more flights with students from Bangladesh. The first landed on Friday in Srinagar, the person said.

These other flights will land in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai besides Srinagar, the person said.

Share Via