La Nina conditions, associated with good Monsoon in India, likely to set in by August-September

India is likely to witness above-normal monsoon this year, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian monsoon usually arrives over the southern tip of Kerala around June 1 and retreats in mid-September. It is expected to total 106 per cent of the long-term average of 87 cm in 2024, M Ravichandran, secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences said while addressing a press conference.

However, the weather agency said not all parts of country will witness “above-normal rainfall" owing to different temporal and spatial distribution of rain across regions. The variability of the rain-bearing system has been increased over time dur to climate change. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Above-normal rainfall expected in most parts of country, except in some regions of northwest, east and northeastern states," said IMD.

New agency PTI, citing climate scientists, reported that the number of rainy days is declining in the country while isolated events with heavy rain are increasing, leading to frequent droughts and floods.

IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said La Nina conditions are also likely to set in by August-September. The La Nina condition is associated with good Monsoon in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Moderate El Nino conditions are prevailing at present. It is predicted to turn neutral by the time monsoon season commences. Thereafter, models suggest, La Lina conditions may set in by August-September," said Mohapatra.

Citing data from 1951 to 2023, the IMD chief said it shows India experienced above-normal monsoon rainfall on 9 occasions when La Nina followed El Nino event.

The IMD, in its release, said climate model forecasts have indicated that the El Nino condition is likely to weaken further to neutral El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) conditions during early part of the monsoon season and La Nina conditions are likely to develop during second half of monsoon season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India received "below-average" cumulative rainfall -- 820 mm compared to the long-period average of 868.6 mm -- in 2023, an El Nino year. Before 2023, India recorded "normal" and "above-normal" rainfall in the monsoon season for four years in a row.

El Nino conditions -- periodic warming of surface waters in the central Pacific Ocean -- are associated with weaker monsoon winds and drier conditions in India.

The IMD also said that the northern hemisphere snow cover extent during the last three months (January to March) was below normal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Winter and spring snow cover extent over Northern Hemisphere as well as Eurasia has a generally inverse relationship with the subsequent Indian summer monsoon rainfall," the press release read.

What is the La Nina phenomena? According to National Geographic, La Nina is a climate pattern marked by cooling tropical ocean waters near South America. It’s the counterpart to El Nino, which brings warm ocean temperatures.

La Nina occurs irregularly every 2-7 years, following El Nino events. It impacts global climate, affecting rainfall, pressure, and circulation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(with agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!