India to witness huge growth in digital lending: NITI CEO

PTI

According to Kant, India is economically poor but data rich and the future of the fintech sector in the country is extremely bright, COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the acceptance of digital payments which is a huge opportunity to use data for lending and big growth will be seen in digital lending