India to witness solar eclipse next week. Know about the do's and don'ts to stay safe3 min read . 06:04 PM IST
India is expected to witness a solar eclipse on 25 October 2022. Here are the dos and don'ts to take care of your safety during eclipse
India is expected to witness a solar eclipse on 25 October 2022. Here are the dos and don'ts to take care of your safety during eclipse
A partial solar eclipse is expected to occur on 25 October 2022, the next day to the festival of Diwali (3 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era). The eclipse will start in India before dusk in the late afternoon and will be visible from most of the places.
A partial solar eclipse is expected to occur on 25 October 2022, the next day to the festival of Diwali (3 Kartika, 1944 Saka Era). The eclipse will start in India before dusk in the late afternoon and will be visible from most of the places.
It will not be viable from few eastern parts of the country including Andaman & Nicobar Islands and north-eastern cities Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.
It will not be viable from few eastern parts of the country including Andaman & Nicobar Islands and north-eastern cities Aizawl, Dibrugarh, Imphal, Itanagar, Kohima, Sibsagar, Silchar, Tamelong etc.
The ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as it will be in progress after sunset.
The ending of the eclipse will not be visible from India as it will be in progress after sunset.
Viewing the eclipsed Sun with the naked eye is not advised even for a very brief period of time. Even when the Moon blocks the majority of the Sun, it will still damage the eyes permanently and result in blindness.
Viewing the eclipsed Sun with the naked eye is not advised even for a very brief period of time. Even when the Moon blocks the majority of the Sun, it will still damage the eyes permanently and result in blindness.
Here are some dos and don'ts to take care of your safety during solar eclipse.
Here are some dos and don'ts to take care of your safety during solar eclipse.
- The safest way to view the solar eclipse is either by using the right filter, such as aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or by projecting the image of the Sun using a telescope onto a white board.
- The safest way to view the solar eclipse is either by using the right filter, such as aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14, or by projecting the image of the Sun using a telescope onto a white board.
- Before even looking up at the sky during a solar eclipse, NASA advises eye protection.
- Before even looking up at the sky during a solar eclipse, NASA advises eye protection.
- Drive with your headlights on during the eclipse.
- Drive with your headlights on during the eclipse.
- It is never advisable to substitute regular sunglasses for solar viewing or eclipse glasses.
- It is never advisable to substitute regular sunglasses for solar viewing or eclipse glasses.
- Avoid using your camera to record the eclipse. If you are not wearing the appropriate glasses, there is always a chance that the Sun's intense rays will harm your eyes.
- Avoid using your camera to record the eclipse. If you are not wearing the appropriate glasses, there is always a chance that the Sun's intense rays will harm your eyes.
- Keep kids away from eclipse viewing areas if you don't plan to be there to supervise them.
- Keep kids away from eclipse viewing areas if you don't plan to be there to supervise them.
In the north-western regions of the country, the Sun will be obscured by the Moon to a degree of approximately 40 to 50% during the time of maximum eclipse. The percentage coverage will be lower than the aforementioned figures in other areas of the nation.
In the north-western regions of the country, the Sun will be obscured by the Moon to a degree of approximately 40 to 50% during the time of maximum eclipse. The percentage coverage will be lower than the aforementioned figures in other areas of the nation.
The percentage of the Sun that will be covered by the Moon in Delhi and Mumbai at the time of the greatest eclipse will be roughly 44% and 24%, respectively.
The percentage of the Sun that will be covered by the Moon in Delhi and Mumbai at the time of the greatest eclipse will be roughly 44% and 24%, respectively.
For Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, the eclipse will last for 1 hour 13 minutes and 1 hour 19 minutes from sunrise to sunset. The eclipse will last from its start until sunset in Chennai and Kolkata for 31 minutes and 12 minutes, respectively.
For Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, the eclipse will last for 1 hour 13 minutes and 1 hour 19 minutes from sunrise to sunset. The eclipse will last from its start until sunset in Chennai and Kolkata for 31 minutes and 12 minutes, respectively.
The eclipse is visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean.
The eclipse is visible in the region covering Europe, the Middle East, north-eastern parts of Africa, western Asia, the North Atlantic Ocean and the North Indian Ocean.
The next solar eclipse that will be visible from India is expected to occur on 2 August, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country it will be seen as partial solar eclipse.
The next solar eclipse that will be visible from India is expected to occur on 2 August, 2027. It will be a total solar eclipse. From all parts of the country it will be seen as partial solar eclipse.
When the Moon passes in between of the Earth and the Sun and all three objects are in line, a solar eclipse takes place on a new moon day. When the lunar disc partially obscures the solar disc, there will be a partial solar eclipse.
When the Moon passes in between of the Earth and the Sun and all three objects are in line, a solar eclipse takes place on a new moon day. When the lunar disc partially obscures the solar disc, there will be a partial solar eclipse.