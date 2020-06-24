NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to allow private players in space activities by opening up state assets for entrepreneurs.

Minister of state at the Prime Minister’s Office and the department of space Jitendra Singh said space activity was confidential and was limited to a few scientists working for the government, but today India’s manpower in this sector has gone up and space technology played a key role in lives of people right from laying railway tracks to building bridges.

“Now the time has come to step up our capacity," Singh said, adding that one challenge was that private players in the past did not get a level playing field in this sector.

Wednesday’s decision, he said, will “open up a new culture in the new India of 21 century where we do not let our human resource and other assets go unused by our country," Singh said, referring to the experience of many young scientists migrating to other countries looking for opportunities. As part of the plan, space assets and data will be opened to private players. The newly set up Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) will provide a level playing field for private companies to use Indian space infrastructure, Singh said.

The Cabinet also cleared a ₹15,000 crore package for animal husbandry, which was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in March as part of the ₹20 trillion economic package.

Under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund, 4% interest subvention will be given to entrepreneurs from backward districts and 3% for beneficiaries from other districts. This would help in setting up facilities in the dairy and meat processing sector. Under the scheme, private investors need to bring in only 10% of the capital and the rest will be financed by banks, explained Giriraj Singh, minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

The Cabinet also cleared an additional ₹909 crore investment by state-run ONGC Videsh Ltd. for developing two gas blocks in Myanmar, union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters at a briefing. ONGC Videsh has so far invested ₹3949 crore in the Shwe gas project.

The Cabinet also accorded the tag of international airport to the obeing developed at Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, a Buddhist pilgrimage site

The government also decided to give extra time till end of January 2021 to a Commission looking into the issue of sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The panel’s suggestions are expected to help some communities in the existing list of OBCs in getting more central government jobs as well as admission to central schools and colleges.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated