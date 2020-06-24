India to woo private players in space activities

Wednesday’s decision, he said, will “open up a new culture in the new India of 21 century where we do not let our human resource and other assets go unused by our country," Singh said, referring to the experience of many young scientists migrating to other countries looking for opportunities. As part of the plan, space assets and data will be opened to private players. The newly set up Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) will provide a level playing field for private companies to use Indian space infrastructure, Singh said.