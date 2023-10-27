Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  India tops Mint's EM tracker for the seventh straight month

India tops Mint's EM tracker for the seventh straight month

Payal Bhattacharya

  • India recorded the highest real GDP growth in the June quarter and a PMI reading that exceeded its peers'

India topped the table with composite score of 79. Brazil and China were second and third, respectively. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Launched in September 2019, Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker provides a summary of economic activity across 10 large emerging markets based on seven high-frequency indicators. With a composite score of 79, India topped the EM league table in September. Brazil and China were second and third, respectively.

Top countries

India topped the table for the seventh straight month with the highest real GDP growth in the June quarter and a PMI reading that exceeded its peers'.

Brazil jumped two spots to second with a relatively weaker decline in exports than its peers. Its currency didn't fall as much as others'.

China slipped a spot to third as exports growth remained slow even as other countries showed improvement.

(Graphic: Mint)
Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 01:29 PM IST
