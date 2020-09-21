India tops total global Covid-19 recoveries

India occupies the top position in the world in terms of total coronavirus recoveries as the country constitutes 19 per cent of total global recoveries, said the Union Ministry of Health.

"India occupies the top position in the world in terms of total recoveries. More than 43 lakhs have recovered. India's recoveries constitute 19% of total global recoveries," Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said in a tweet quoting the statistics given by Worldometers.

As per the data of Worldometers, after India, the USA constitutes 18.70 per cent of total COVID-19 recoveries and Brazil's share of total recoveries stood at 16.90 per cent.

On Sunday, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the government is giving all necessary support for development of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the country and three vaccine candidates are in different phases of clinical trial. He said India had geared up to deal with the pandemic before the World Health Organization had cautioned the world about the novel coronavirus on January 30. He said the Centre had issued an advisory on it on January 17.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data released on Sunday.





