PM Modi also raised concerns about the popularity of imported toys and said that India's heritage of artists have been ignored over the last 70 years. He further said "the imported toys brought external thoughts with them. We will have to change this situation together and be more vocal for local."
He regretted that India's share in the $100 billion global toy market is very less, and about 85% of the toys sold in the country are imported.
"We need to promote hand-made in India," he said.
The Prime Minister also interacted with traditional toymakers from Chennapatnam, Varanasi and Jaipur and exhorted them to innovate and make traditional toys more relevant keeping in view the changing taste of children.
He asked the toy manufacturers to make eco-friendly, attractive and innovative toys and use more recyclable material.
The Prime Minister said the government has prepared a National Toy Action Plan by involving 15 ministries with a view to make the domestic toy industry competitive.