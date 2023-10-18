The mood in India towards China has become substantially negative in recent years. Can the two sides resolve their differences?

I’ve been studying geopolitics for 52 years now, since I joined the (Singapore) foreign ministry in 1971. And one of the cardinal rules of geopolitics is that the party that becomes emotional is the party that loses. Because, in geopolitics, you’ve got to be cool, cold, calculating and cunning, and in India, the big danger is Indians like me get very emotional. And in geopolitics, if you get emotional, then you’re losing the battle. So, it’s important for Indians to sit back and do some cold calculations. Where do India’s better interests lie? The two choices are not to be either a lackey or an enemy. You have lots of positions in the middle which can be very friendly, and yet have some differences of view. I’m aware that what happened in June 2020 was very traumatic. I will also say it was more traumatic for India than for China. One fact that Indians find difficult to accept is that while China looms very large in the Indian imagination, if you go to China, they never talk about India. That’s not surprising, because, at the end of the day, the Chinese GNP (gross national product) is five-and-a-half times the size of Indian GNP. So, I think I can understand why India wants to be treated as an equal China and frankly, if China was wise, it should reach India as an equal. But you can’t deny the disparity in economies.