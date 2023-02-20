India trains SE Asia scientists in TB research, treatment
India has expanded its TB elimination drive, with the ICMR training scientists from seven South East Asian Region nations — Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Timor Leste, Indonesia, Maldives and Sri Lanka—to prevent tuberculosis from spreading from there
NEW DELHI : India has expanded its TB elimination drive, with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) training scientists from seven South East Asian Region (SEAR) nations — Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Timor Leste, Indonesia, Maldives and Sri Lanka—to prevent tuberculosis from spreading from there.
