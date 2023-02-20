India trains SE Asia scientists in TB research, treatment

“Some of these countries have high, while a few countries have low burden of TB, but the challenges are like we face in India. For example, Indonesia has high burden of TB and mortality. Maldives has low TB burden but difficulty with migrants and treatment completion. Participants discussed how cross-country collaborative research can be done to address these. Training and activity will continue over the next couple of years to achieve the common goal of TB elimination" said Dr Padmapriyadarsini.