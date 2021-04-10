India transitioned well to online learning, but parents felt financial strain

“Even technologies like TV and radio were rarely inclusive or equitable due to access issues. This was substantiated by OUP’s research. In India, respondents explained that a ‘large majority of students have been impacted due to a lack of devices or connectivity at home.’ One South African respondent remarked that ‘data is costly, and for many families, the only device available is a mobile phone," said the report titled 'Education: The Journey Towards a Digital Revolution'.

