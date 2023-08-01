New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has transitioned from being a trust deficit country to a trust surplus nation with the growing self-confidence visible in its people and their enterprise and endeavours.

He was speaking in Pune after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award for national service. PM Modi said that he was honoured to receive a prize named after Tilak, who was at the forefront of the freedom struggle, and added that he would donate his prize money of ₹1 lakh to the Namami Gange project.

He said collateral-free loan under Mudra Yojana was token of trust in the hard work and integrity of Indians. Modi also emphasized that due to this trust surplus, the Swachta campaign and Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao became a people’s movement. All this is creating a positive atmosphere in the country, he added.

Modi also recalled the contribution of Lokmanya Tilak towards India’s Independence, “Even Britishers had to call him ‘Father of the Indian unrest,“ he said. PM Modi pointed out that Lokmanya Tilak changed the direction of the freedom struggle with his ‘Swarajya is my birthright’ claim. Even Mahatma Gandhi called him the architect of modern India, the Prime Minister recalled