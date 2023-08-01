comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 01 2023 14:41:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.35 0.16%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 890.5 0.03%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 224.8 2.91%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 252.2 -5.19%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.45 0.37%
Business News/ News / India/  India has moved from trust deficit to trust surplus nation: PM Modi
Back

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has transitioned from being a trust deficit country to a trust surplus nation with the growing self-confidence visible in its people and their enterprise and endeavours.

He was speaking in Pune after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award for national service. PM Modi said that he was honoured to receive a prize named after Tilak, who was at the forefront of the freedom struggle, and added that he would donate his prize money of 1 lakh to the Namami Gange project.

He said collateral-free loan under Mudra Yojana was token of trust in the hard work and integrity of Indians. Modi also emphasized that due to this trust surplus, the Swachta campaign and Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao became a people’s movement. All this is creating a positive atmosphere in the country, he added.

Modi also recalled the contribution of Lokmanya Tilak towards India’s Independence, “Even Britishers had to call him ‘Father of the Indian unrest,“ he said. PM Modi pointed out that Lokmanya Tilak changed the direction of the freedom struggle with his ‘Swarajya is my birthright’ claim. Even Mahatma Gandhi called him the architect of modern India, the Prime Minister recalled

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 02:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout