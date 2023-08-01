India has moved from trust deficit to trust surplus nation: PM Modi1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:44 PM IST
PM Modi receives Lokmanya Tilak National Award, says India has transitioned from a trust deficit to a trust surplus nation, praises Lokmanya Tilak's contribution to India's freedom struggle.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has transitioned from being a trust deficit country to a trust surplus nation with the growing self-confidence visible in its people and their enterprise and endeavours.
