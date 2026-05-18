India trashes allegations on declining minority rights, media freedom: ‘Vibrant democracy’

India has flatly rejected allegations of declining media freedom and erosion of religious and minority rights, asserting that the country is a "vibrant democracy" that guarantees free speech to all. The remarks were made by Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while responding to questions from two Dutch reporters who cited comments reportedly made by the Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten, expressing concern at a perceived slide in freedom of expression in India.

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George was speaking to the media on Saturday evening in the Dutch capital regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit to the Netherlands.

It is not immediately clear whether Jetten had made the remarks.

However, in a social media post, Jetten said: "Both India and the Netherlands attach great importance to democracy, good governance and a world order based on rules and justice."

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Rebutting the allegations, George told the press: "We face these kinds of questions basically because of the lack of understanding of the person who asks the question. India is a country of 1.4 billion people, the largest populated country in the world."

George highlighted how India belongs to a civilisation that is five millennia old and the country's cultural, religious and linguistic diversity. "Look at India, how beautiful it is. There is no other country in the world in which four religions have originated - Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism. These religions originated in India and continue to flourish in India."

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George stressed how major world religions found a home in India and continue to thrive. "India is perhaps only one of those very few countries where the Jewish population never faced persecution. This is the beauty of India. Then again, look at Islam or Christianity."

"Christianity came to India immediately after the resurrection of Jesus Christ. (It) Continued to flourish in India," said George, adding that India has more than 30 million Christian citizens. "Christianity came to India much before it came to Europe and it flourished in India. This is the beauty of India. Islam came to India during the time of Prophet Muhammad himself and flourished in India."

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The diplomat, citing the recently held assembly elections in several regions in the country, said India is a "vibrant democracy" where "peaceful transition of power" is a key feature.

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"Recently we had elections. You know, you need to know what the level of participation was. More than 90% of the electorate voted. This is the beauty of India," he said.

George said India achieved economic success without "compromising" on democratic principles. "We did not go for violence to eliminate poverty. We went through the democratic process to eliminate poverty."

"We are one-sixth of the total population of the world, but not one-sixth of the problems of the world. This is the beauty of India, which makes us proud. So, every minority thrives," he said.

"When we became independent, the minority population in India was 11 per cent. Now it is more than 20 per cent. Name a country where the population of minorities has gone up? You won't find it (anywhere) other than India," the diplomat said in his rebuttal.

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"This is the beauty of India. So, I would request you to learn more about India so that you will have more appreciation of what India is, and how it is progressing," he said.

Also, in a social media post after meeting PM Modi on Sunday, PM Jetten mentioned about a long-running child custody dispute that has featured in previous diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

"We also spoke about the case regarding the abduction of Insiya to India by her father," Jetten said.

Insiya Hemani, a Dutch child, was taken from Amsterdam to India allegedly by men acting on behalf of her father around a decade ago when she was a toddler. Dutch courts eventually convicted several people in this case on charge of kidnapping, while custody and legal proceedings linked to the case have continued in Indian courts.

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When asked about the case, George declined to comment, saying the matter is sub judice.

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