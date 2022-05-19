India trims wheat output estimate by 4.4% to106.41 million tonnes in the year

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As per the third advance estimate, overall food grain production is estimated at 314.51 million tonnes which is higher by 3.77 million tonnes than the production of food grain during 2020-21.
India is estimated to harvest 106.41 million tonnes of wheat for the year 2021-22, lower by 4.4% from its previous estimates. However, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare on Thursday said, the wheat output is higher by 2.53 million tonnes than the last five years' average wheat production of 103.88 million tonnes.
Earlier, the Centre had forecasted wheat production of 111.32 million tonnes this year.
Last week, on Saturday, with immediate effect, the government amended the Wheat Export Policy and added a 'Prohibited' term on wheat from their previous 'Free' term. To ensure food security in the country, the government has announced prohibitions on wheat exports. However, under special conditions, the export of this item will be allowed.
The sudden rise in temperatures led to heatwaves impacting yields during the grain maturity stage.
Earlier, the ministry of commerce and industry said, the Government of India is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India, neighboring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies.
The ministry released the third advance estimate of production of major agricultural crops for the year 2021-22.
The Centre estimated total production of rice at a record 129.66 million tonnes in 2021-22 - higher by 13.23 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 116.43 million tonnes.
Further, the production of Nutri / Coarse Cereals is estimated at 50.70 million tonnes, while pulses output is estimated at 27.75 million tonnes in the year.
Total oilseeds production is estimated at a record 38.50 million tonnes - higher by 2.55 million tonnes than the production of 35.95 million tonnes during 2020-21.
In the year, production of Sugarcane in the country during 2021-22is estimated at a record 430.50 million tonnes, while Cotton and Jute & Mesta production is estimated at 31.54 million bales.
As per the third advance estimate, overall food grain production is estimated at 314.51 million tonnes which is higher by 3.77 million tonnes than the production of food grain during 2020-21. Further, the production during 2021-22 is higher by 23.80 million tonnes than the previous five years (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production of food grains.
