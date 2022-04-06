India trying to stabilise economic transactions with Russia: EAM Jaishankar

Many regions of Ukraine suffered heavy losses due to the invasion of Russia since late February. However, new images of dozens of bodies lying on streets and basements of Bucha with their hands tied behind their back and faces covered with hoods, had led to new sanctions by some major countries against Russia. Many have condemned the killings of civilians in Bucha which is outside the capital, Kyiv. Not just that, many other regions around Kyiv are said to have suffered deeply.