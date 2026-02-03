India plans curbs on cheap API imports from China to shield TB drug makers
Summary
The DGTR has recommended provisional anti-dumping duties ranging from $5,124 to $6,513 per tonne. The proposed duty is $5,124 per tonne on imports from China’s Wuhan Wuyao Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, and $6,513 per tonne on imports from Thailand.
New Delhi: India plans to impose anti-dumping duties on ethambutol hydrochloride—a critical input used in tuberculosis (TB) medicines—to curb cheap imports from China and Thailand, according to a government order reviewed by Mint.
topics
