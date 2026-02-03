India plans curbs on cheap API imports from China to shield TB drug makers

As per the order, the DGTR has recommended the imposition of provisional anti-dumping duties ranging from $5,124 to $6,513 per tonne. The proposed duty is $5,124 per tonne on imports from China’s Wuhan Wuyao Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, $6,096 per tonne on imports from other Chinese producers and exporters, and $6,513 per tonne on imports from Thailand, irrespective of the producer.