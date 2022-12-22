India tweaks gas procurement norms for fertiliser firms to cut costs1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 02:16 PM IST
The government has amended the 2015 gas procurement guidelines for fertiliser plants
India has tweaked the gas procurement policy for fertiliser companies, allowing them to buy about a fifth of their monthly needs through the local spot market to help the government cut its subsidy bill, two government sources told Reuters.