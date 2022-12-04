India, UAE space pacts to take big leap in Arabian peninsula: Jitendra Singh

UAE is planning to launch Rashid Rover or the Emirates Lunar Mission shortly. In September 2019, Hanzala Al Mansoori became the first Emirati to go to space when he went to the International Space Station (ISS) for eight days through a Russian space vehicle from Kazakhstan. This year, another UAE astronaut was selected to travel to the ISS on NASA’s crew rotation flight, SpaceX Crew-6 for a six-month period.

