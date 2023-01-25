‘India, UAE to connect power grids’1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 11:27 PM IST
ONGC Videsh as part of a consortium with IOCL and BPRL already has a 10% stake in Lower Zakum and this deal was signed in 2018.
Abu Dhabi: India and the United Arab Emirates plan to launch a feasibility study within the next couple of weeks to lay undersea cables between the two countries to connect their power grids as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s the One Sun, One World, One Grid initiative, India’s ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir said.
