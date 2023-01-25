‘India, UAE to connect power grids’

So, if that were to happen, then actually the whole of GCC gets connected to India. India is a huge market. GCC already has its grid and this grid is working; so, the moment we just connect this grid, we’re actually connecting to all these countries. So, that is the plan and for that, we are planning to launch a feasibility study, which we will announce in the next 15 days. It’s not been done so far but we’re not very far from it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given this mission of One World, One Sun, One Grid (OSOWOG). So, there the idea was that, let’s all make clean power, and share it as the sun moves. And if we connect our grids East and West of India, then we are doing that kind of trade. In India also, we are developing that capacity of having grids operated at much higher voltages. So, we have already gone up to 800 KV. We are now experimenting with 1200 KV so as to reduce the losses.