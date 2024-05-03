‘No one can call India 'banana' nation': BJP's Mumbai North Central candidate Ujjwal Nikam praises PM Modi
Ujjwal Nikam, who has represented Maharashtra government in several high profile cases is the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate from the Mumbai North Central seat. He replaced incumbent MP Poonam Mahajan.
The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate for the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency, Ujjwal Nikam, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, asserting that the nation can no longer be dubbed a 'Banana' nation under Modi's leadership.
