India, UK agree to further bilateral economic relations

India and the UK on Wednesday entered into agreements on financial services, infrastructure, and sustainable finance to boost investments in India and called for stable and transparent regulatory and tax regimes.

Meeting via videoconference as part of the 10th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her UK counterpart Rishi Sunak agreed to further economic ties between the two countries.

“The UK’s economic and financial relationship with India has never been more important with the global challenges we face. Today we set out our ambition for even stronger ties, with an agreement that will increase investment and create and secure jobs. We are also committed to working together to lead the global economic recovery as we build back better after the pandemic," Sunak said.

The two sides emphasized the importance of non-discriminatory treatment of foreign investors and a positive investment environment but did not specifically refer to the Vodafone tax dispute in the joint statement. “We agree on the importance of stable and transparent business, regulatory and tax regimes, and will work together to address barriers to encourage sustainable bilateral investment," according to the statement.

They also agreed to strategic collaboration between the two countries to accelerate the development of the Gujarat International Finance Tec City (GIFT City), India’s first international financial services centre (IFSC), and promote greater links between it and the UK financial services ecosystem by bringing together governments, regulators and business to share experiences and expertise.

“The UK will support the work of the new IFSC authority by working with the new chair to share world-class regulatory expertise, including through a virtual study visit to the UK. This increased cooperation is underpinned by commercial partnerships, with Standard Chartered and HSBC opening offices in GIFT City in 2020, becoming the first foreign banks to be licensed to operate an international banking unit," according to the statement released by both sides.

