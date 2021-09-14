India, UK aim to conclude mini trade deal by March next year

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said since the declaration on launch of Enhanced Trade Partnership, announced by Prime Ministers on 4 May, both countries have made substantial progress on various aspects of the partnership. “The bilateral working groups (BWGs) for different tracks have been formed to understand ambitions, interests and sensitivities of each other to facilitate accelerated progress during negotiations. The meetings of these BWGs are presently in progress and are likely to be completed by September, 2021," Goyal was quoted to have said in a statement released by the commerce ministry.