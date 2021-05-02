India, UK announce plan to hold twice postponed bilateral summit this week

In March, UK announced that Johnson would come to India on 26 April. But that visit, too, was called off last month due to the surge in covid-19 cases in India. “The two sides will be holding a virtual meeting in the coming days to launch plans for a transformed India-UK relationship. Both leaders attach the highest importance to taking the India-UK partnership to its fullest potential and propose to remain in close touch in this regard and look forward to an in-person meeting later in the year," India’s foreign ministry said in a statement at the time.

