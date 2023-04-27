New Delhi: India and the United Kingdom begin the seventh edition of the bilateral training exercise Ajeya Warrior 2023, which is being conducted at Salisbury Plains, UK, from 27 April to 11 May, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

“Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR is a biennial training event with the United Kingdom which is conducted alternatively in the United Kingdom and India, the last edition was held at Chaubatia, Uttarakhand in October 2021," it said.

According to the ministry, soldiers of the 2 Royal Gorkha Rifles from the UK and Indian Army soldiers from the BIHAR Regiment are participating in the exercise.

The Indian Army contingent arrived at Brize Norton on 26 April by an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft with indigenous weapons and equipment.

“The aim of the exercise is to build positive military relations, imbibe each other’s best practices and promote the ability to operate together while undertaking company-level sub-conventional operations in urban and semi-urban environments under UN mandate, in addition to developing inter-operability, bonhomie, camaraderie, and friendship between the two armies," the ministry said.

“The scope of this exercise involves a Command Post Exercise (CPX) at the Battalion level and Company level Field Training Exercise (FTX)," it added.

During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of missions testing their operational acumen in various simulated situations, showcasing and refining their tactical drills, and learning from each other’s operational experience.

The exercise is yet another significant milestone in defence cooperation between India and the UK which will bolster bilateral relations.