India, UK begin bilateral training exercise Ajeya Warrior 20231 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 05:59 PM IST
During the exercise, participants will engage in a variety of missions testing their operational acumen in various simulated situations, showcasing and refining their tactical drills, and learning from each other’s operational experience.
New Delhi: India and the United Kingdom begin the seventh edition of the bilateral training exercise Ajeya Warrior 2023, which is being conducted at Salisbury Plains, UK, from 27 April to 11 May, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
