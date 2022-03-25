New Delhi: India and the UK concluded the second round of talks for the proposed bilateral Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in London last week and shared the draft text of the treaty, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a release on Friday.

The two sides are expected to meet again in April in New Delhi for the third round of talks as they explore the possibility of signing an early harvest agreement.

“The negotiations were conducted in a hybrid fashion, with some negotiators in a dedicated UK negotiations facility, and others attending virtually," the ministry said. "For this round of negotiations, draft treaty text was shared and discussed across most chapters that will make up the agreement," it added.

The technical experts from both sides came together for discussions in 64 separate sessions covering 26 policy areas.

The ongoing negotiations assume significance as the UK is India’s seventh-largest export market, accounting for 2.8% of its total exports, as of June 2021. Earlier this year, both countries had reiterated their commitment to more than double the value of UK-India trade by 2030. India had a $3.3 billion trade surplus with the UK in 2020-21.

Mint had earlier reported that India was seeking duty exemptions for labour-intensive exports, including textiles, besides easier market access for fisheries, pharmaceuticals and agriculture products, during the second round of the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) talks.

Notably, India has a positive trade balance with the UK but has been losing its market share in certain key products to other developing countries after the withdrawal of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP).

Resolution Foundation, a UK think-tank, had said in a report that British firms were set to gain from a “first mover" advantage ahead of the US and European Union (EU) in India as a result of the FTA.

In February India concluded a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with the UAE, the first major FTA signed by India under the Narendra Modi government since 2014. India is also negotiating an early harvest agreement or a mini FTA with Australia and Canada.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.