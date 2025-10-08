Piyush Goyal, UK's Peter Kyle hold key meeting in Mumbai, vow to double bilateral trade by 2030

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle held a bilateral meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday, “to chart a renewed course for the India–UK trade and investment partnership”.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a press release that the meeting marked a significant step towards “operationalising the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA)”.

The ministers discussed ways to maximise the benefits of the "transformative scope of CETA" through regulatory cooperation, addressing non-tariff barriers, and promoting supply chain integration.

It stated that both ministers agreed to reposition the Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) to oversee its implementation and delivery.

Besides, "both sides underlined their commitment to ensuring swift, coordinated, and results-oriented implementation of the Agreement, aimed at realising its full potential for businesses and consumers in both countries," the ministry said.

'Double bilateral trade by 2030' As per the press release, the Indian and UK ministers reaffirmed their shared ambition to double bilateral trade by 2030. Both ministers also exchanged views on the global trade and economic outlook.

While Goyal highlighted India’s emergence as a key growth engine of the global economy, Secretary Kyle underscored that the UK’s deal is the "best-ever secured with India, putting British businesses first in line to access its vast market and drive growth, jobs, and prosperity at home."

The meeting concluded with a business plenary attended by senior industry representatives from both sides. Both sides reiterated their determination to advance a modern, inclusive, and mutually beneficial trade partnership, unlocking new opportunities for growth, investment, and innovation.

Starmer Pushes for Quick Implementation of India Trade Pact UK PM Keir Starmer said he wants the UK’s free trade agreement with India implemented “as soon as humanly possible,” as the British prime minister received a warm welcome on his first visit to India since taking office, Bloomberg reported.

Speaking to business delegates from the grand staircase of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel on Wednesday in Mumbai, Starmer said he has instructed his team to move quickly on the deal signed earlier this year.

Starmer and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, finalised a free-trade agreement in July after three years of intense negotiations. The UK Prime Minister is in India this week, leading a delegation of more than 100 British business, academic, and cultural leaders to deepen commercial ties between the two countries.

“Our job is to make it easier for you to seize the opportunities,” Starmer told the business delegates. “On the plane home, I want each of you to tell me what you got out of this trip — a deal, a contact.”

Yash Raj Films in Britain Starmer visited Yash Raj Films, one of India’s leading production and distribution houses, and announced that the studio would shoot in the UK from next year.

“Bollywood is back in Britain, and it’s bringing jobs, investment and opportunity,” he was quoted by Bloomberg as saying.