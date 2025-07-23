India, UK set to sign trade deal Thursday, final text may be released later
The India-UK free trade agreement, likely to be signed on Thursday morning in the UK, aims to boost bilateral economic relations. It includes provisions for market access, innovation, and anti-corruption, with significant benefits expected for sectors like textiles and automobiles.
New Delhi: India and the UK are set to sign their long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) on Thursday morning (UK time), marking a major milestone in bilateral economic relations. However, the final text of the agreement may not be made public immediately, as legal scrubbing of the document is still underway, two officials involved in the process said.