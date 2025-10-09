‘India, UK natural partners’: PM Modi, Keir Starmer discuss Khalistani extremist issue, Russia-Ukraine war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the issue of Khalistani extremists, and British PM Keir Starmer, said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday.

“Khalistani extremist issue was discussed during the meeting held today between PM Modi and PM Starmer,” Misri said at a press conference on Thursday.

He "PM emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism had no space in democratic societies and should not be allowed to use or abuse the freedoms provided by societies, and there was a need to move against them in the legal framework available on both sides," he said.

PM Modi and Starmer also discussed the situation in West Asia and the war in Ukraine.

"The prime minister and I also discussed the need for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, the need for stability and security in the Indo-Pacific, and the need to co-operate in critical areas like climate and energy, including breaking away from dependence on fossil fuels," Starmer said.

India and UK ‘natural partners’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India and the UK are “natural partners.” After holding wide-ranging talks with his British PM Keir Starmer, PM Modi said the India-UK partnership stands as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress at a time the world is witnessing uncertainties.

"India and the UK are natural partners. Our relationship is built on the shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law," PM Modi said in his media statement in the presence of Starmer.

"In today's time of global uncertainty, our growing partnership stands as an important pillar of global stability and economic progress," he said.

Following PM Modi-Starmer talks, the two sides announced plans to supply lightweight multirole missile systems to the Indian military to boost its air defence capabilities.

They also announced an in-principle move to finalise an inter-governmental pact to jointly develop maritime electric propulsion systems for India's naval platforms.

In their restricted delegation-level talks, the two leaders held that the sealing of the historic free trade agreement between the two sides in July will inject new energy, boost trade and broaden the overall trajectory of ties.

'India opening up nuclear power sector to private' While addressing the India-UK CEO Forum in Mumbai, PM Modi also said that India is opening up its nuclear power sector to private participation. He said, "I am pleased to announce that we are opening up the nuclear power sector to the private sector.

PM Modi said, "...all this has created opportunities to take India-UK cooperation to new heights." He also invited the CEOs "to join India on this development journey."

Speaking at the India-UK CEO Forum, PM Modi also announced that nine UK universities will be set up campuses in India.

PM Modi also addressed the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai on Thursday, where he highlighted India's achievements in digital innovation, financial inclusion and the country's growing leadership in the global fintech ecosystem.

His statement came as the British prime minister, accompanied by over 100 CEOs, entrepreneurs, and university vice-chancellors, landed in India's financial capital on Wednesday to a rousing welcome. It is his first visit to India.

PM Modi said at the event, "This year's Global FinTech Fest theme also advances and strengthens India's democratic spirit. India's UPI, Aadhaar enabled payment system, Bharat Bill Payment System, Bharat QR, DigiLocker, Digi Yatra, and GEM are all the backbone of India's digital economy."

"I am happy that India's digital stack is giving birth to a new open ecosystem. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is proving to be a boon for small shopkeepers and MSMEs, helping them reach new markets. Similarly, the Open Credit Enablement Network (OCEN) has made access to credit easier for small entrepreneurs," he said.

India-UK will create 'unique synergy' PM Modi said India's dynamism and the UK's expertise together will create a "unique synergy" to further enhance the bilateral relations in diverse areas.

"Our partnership is trustworthy and driven by talent and technology. And today, as Prime Minister Starmer and I stand together on this stage, it is a clear reaffirmation of our shared commitment to work hand-in-hand towards building a brighter future for the people of both our nations," he said.

Watch: PM Modi, Keir Starmer attend rendition of Ed Sheeran–Arijit Singh's 'Sapphire' Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer enjoyed a "wonderful" rendition of Ed Sheeran–Arijit Singh's 'Sapphire' at a cultural event on Thursday. The special performance was presented before PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer during their meeting in Mumbai.

PM Modi took to social media to share a video of him and Starmer attending the event. He wrote on X, ""Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh’s Sapphire, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership...(sic)!"