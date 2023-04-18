'India, UK natural partners…’ says British CDS Tony Radakin3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 08:21 AM IST
Both Chiefs also reviewed progress on various pillars of the UK-India defence partnership and exchanged views to further expand ties in all domains.
UK's Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS), Admiral Tony Radakin on Monday said that India and the UK are natural partners in a world that is becoming more contested and volatile. His statements came when he met CDS General Anil Chauhan.
