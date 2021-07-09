NEW DELHI: India and the United Kingdom (UK) resolved to deepen financial services cooperation between the two countries during the latest round of India-UK Financial Markets Dialogue which was held virtually late on Thursday.

"Financial cooperation is one of the key pillars of the 2030 Roadmap adopted by the two countries during the recent meeting of the two Prime Ministers and the India-UK Financial Market Dialogue is one of the key elements of this Financial Cooperation. As two services driven economies, both sides agreed there is significant scope for strengthened financial services cooperation between India and the UK. They also concurred to continue to engage bilaterally on these areas in the coming months, in the run up to the next EFD and the beginning of negotiations for a future India-UK FTA, both expected to take place later this year," a joint statement released on Friday said.

The financial market dialogue was established at the 10th Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) in October 2020 to deepen bilateral ties in the financial sector.

The dialogue was led by senior financial ministry officials from the Indian side and treasury officials from the UK, with participation from Indian and UK independent regulatory agencies, including the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, International Financial Services Centre Authority, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, the Bank of England, and the Financial Conduct Authority.

Discussions during the dialogue were focused on four themes: India’s flagship international financial centre, GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) City; banking and payments; insurance; and capital markets.

Following government-to-government discussion on these issues, private sector partners were invited to the talks. The City of London Corporation’s Capital Markets Working Group presented their work on the Indian corporate bond market, and the India-UK Financial Partnership presented their recommendations on the UK-India financial services relationship, particularly on development of GIFT City as global services hub.

Participants provided updates on their respective banking and payments landscapes, with a view to increase cross-border activity in this area. “The Bank of England discussed its work on cyber resilience. Both sides also recognised the key role the banking sector has played in maintaining stability during the Covid-19 pandemic," the joint statement said.

Both sides welcomed leaders of the India-UK Financial Partnership (IUKFP), noting the significant progress achieved since the last EFD in contributing to policy development, particularly the partnership’s efforts towards promoting greater links between GIFT City and the UK financial services ecosystem.

"Both sides look forward to formally collaborating with the Partnership’s FinTech work stream at the next UK-India FinTech Joint Working Group meeting and to the launch of policy papers on GIFT City, FinTech and cross-border trade and investment at the next EFD and beyond," the statement said.

The City of London Corporation’s India-UK Capital Markets working group presented its recommendations from its recently published paper on ‘Unleashing the potential of the Indian Debt Capital Markets’.

"The report focused on enhancing the Indian Debt Capital markets ecosystem, as well as making it easier for Indian companies to raise capital internationally – to support India’s growth potential, infrastructure needs and enhancing the country’s sustainable energy capacity. The recommendations include areas such as reforms to primary issuances, secondary markets, taxation rules, market ecosystem and ESG (Environmental, social and corporate governance)," the statement added.

