India, UK resume ‘pathbreaking’ free trade talk as Donald Trump’s tariff threat looms - 5 key developments

India and the UK relaunched their talks on a long-awaited trade deal on Monday under the shadow of tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal and UK business secretary Jonathan Reynolds are meeting in Delhi for discussions.

India-UK FTA negotiations were launched on January 13 2022. Thirteen rounds of negotiations were held till December 2023. The 14th round of negotiations, which began on January 10 2024, was underway when negotiations were paused by the UK side in May 2024 due to their elections.