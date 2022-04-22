India, UK sign new defence agreement, free trade deal. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The UK is creating an India specific open general export license reducing bureaucracy and reducing delivery times for defence procurement, the British PM Boris Johnson said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The United Kingdom and India signed a new defence cooperation agreement on Friday and will look to complete a free trade deal by the end of the year, their leaders said after a meeting in New Delhi, according to Reuters report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The United Kingdom and India signed a new defence cooperation agreement on Friday and will look to complete a free trade deal by the end of the year, their leaders said after a meeting in New Delhi, according to Reuters report.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, “we expressed our commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last COP 26. We invite the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission...We stressed on a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, “we expressed our commitment to fulfilling promises made during the last COP 26. We invite the UK to join India's National Hydrogen Mission...We stressed on a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region."
While UK PM Borris Johnson said, “shared interests in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, open and rule-based. Agree to combat threats on air, space & maritime. Taking steps for sustainable homegrown energy. This visit has deepened our relationship."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
While UK PM Borris Johnson said, “shared interests in keeping the Indo-Pacific region free, open and rule-based. Agree to combat threats on air, space & maritime. Taking steps for sustainable homegrown energy. This visit has deepened our relationship."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The UK is creating an India specific open general export license reducing bureaucracy and reducing delivery times for defence procurement, the British PM Boris Johnson further highlighted.
The UK is creating an India specific open general export license reducing bureaucracy and reducing delivery times for defence procurement, the British PM Boris Johnson further highlighted.
Additionally, last year we (India-UK) launched a comprehensive strategic partnership. Work on FTA is underway. Talks held on defense sector, trade, climate and energy. Talks also hold on free, open & rule-based Indo-pacific region.
Additionally, last year we (India-UK) launched a comprehensive strategic partnership. Work on FTA is underway. Talks held on defense sector, trade, climate and energy. Talks also hold on free, open & rule-based Indo-pacific region.
Since last year, the threats of autocratic coercion have grown even further, therefore it is vital we deepen our cooperation including our shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free. We have had wonderful talks today & have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times, the British Prime Minister said today.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Since last year, the threats of autocratic coercion have grown even further, therefore it is vital we deepen our cooperation including our shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free. We have had wonderful talks today & have strengthened our relationship in every way. The partnership between India and Britain is one of the defining friendships of our times, the British Prime Minister said today.