India-UK social security pact back on the table

NEW DELHI : India and the UK are back to discussing a social security agreement aimed at allowing Indian IT firms to avoid paying mandatory national insurance for their overseas Indian staff. This comes as the two nations are keen to bolster their post-Brexit engagement.

The two sides agreed, at the 14th Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting between the two countries last month, to establish an “enhanced trade partnership". This is the first step in a roadmap to a UK-India free trade agreement.

The partnership has two broad strategies, said Jayant Krishna, who earlier this month took charge as the chief executive officer of the UK-India Business Council. One involves addressing and removing non-trade barriers such as for high skilled professionals in the UK and the other envisages identifying tariff barriers and getting into a dialogue, he said.

Indian tech companies, which depute its employees to work in the UK, the second-largest market for India’s service exports after the US, end up paying for social security in both India and the UK.

National insurance in the UK is a form of contributory tax paid by all UK residents, ensuring access to free health, education, access to pension, maternity benefit, jobseeker’s allowance, and support allowance in case of illness and disability when an individual is not able to work. However, the minimum period of such contribution to gain entitlement to state pension is 10 years, which an Indian employee on a limited-period intra-company transfer visa is unable to benefit from.

“A 10-year contribution for pension entitlement mostly means forfeiting the entire amount paid in. In India, the Indian IT-ITeS companies also have to contribute towards social security for their employees. This barrier needs to be addressed by the UK," Krishna said.

There are an estimated 60,000 to 75,000 professionals of Indian tech companies working in the UK. An industry estimate puts loss of contribution due to social security deposits approximately at GBP 250 million per annum.

India has also been seeking a similar agreement with the US, known as the totalization agreement, to secure social security contributions of professionals from both sides.

India has also proposed reforms in the post-Brexit immigration system in the UK. “From an Indian perspective, the UK government should preferably add India to the list of low-risk countries for movement of skilled workers," Krishna said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via