India-UK social security pact back on the table

National insurance in the UK is a form of contributory tax paid by all UK residents, ensuring access to free health, education, access to pension, maternity benefit, jobseeker’s allowance, and support allowance in case of illness and disability when an individual is not able to work. However, the minimum period of such contribution to gain entitlement to state pension is 10 years, which an Indian employee on a limited-period intra-company transfer visa is unable to benefit from.