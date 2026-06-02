India, UK step up efforts to operationalize trade pact

New Delhi: India and the UK on Tuesday reviewed progress in implementing their Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta), with senior officials and ministers from both sides discussing ways to accelerate the pact's rollout and deepen bilateral economic engagement.

Commerce secretary Rajesh Agrawal said he held extensive discussions with UK permanent secretary Amanda Brooks on the implementation of the trade agreement.

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"Engaged in extensive discussions with UK permanent secretary Ms. Amanda Brooks on #IndiaUKCETA implementation. Took stock of progress and worked through the sticking points, while exploring new pathways under #IndiaUKCETA," Agrawal said in a post on X.

The discussions come as UK secretary of state for business and trade Peter Kyle is in New Delhi to meet commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and advance the next phase of the bilateral trading relationship, currently valued at £48 billion annually.

Welcoming the UK minister and his delegation, Goyal said the two sides discussed future areas of cooperation under the partnership.

"Had great conversations on charting the next phase of India-UK economic engagement, advancing shared business priorities, and further strengthening our robust and forward-looking partnership," Goyal said in a post on X.

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According to the UK government, Kyle's visit is aimed at bringing the India-UK Free Trade Agreement into force "as quickly as possible", a priority for both governments. The UK said the agreement assumes added significance amid global economic disruptions, including the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has triggered economic shocks and affected trade flows.

Agrawal said both sides explored new avenues of cooperation under the pact and reaffirmed their commitment to regular engagement for its effective implementation.

"Reaffirmed commitment to regular engagement with UK government trade authorities for effective implementation," he said.

The India-UK trade agreement, signed in July 2025, is expected to significantly boost bilateral commerce. The UK government estimates the deal could increase annual bilateral trade by £25.5 billion and raise long-run GDP in both countries by nearly £5 billion each.

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During his visit, Kyle is also expected to meet Indian and British industry leaders to help businesses prepare for the agreement's entry into force and maximise the benefits arising from the landmark trade deal.

About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

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