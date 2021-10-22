NEW DELHI : UK foreign secretary Liz Truss will announce investments to boost clean energy production and fund green technology during a two-day visit to India that began on Thursday, the British high commission said.

This comes just a few days ahead of the UN climate change conference, known as the Conference of Parties or COP 26, that is to take place in Glasgow between 31 October and 12 November.

Truss will meet Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar and environment minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday, the high commission said on Thursday.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Truss in New Delhi will be the second in as many months. The two had met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last month.

On Friday, Truss will announce a series of tech and infrastructure tie-ups “with India to boost both economies and help developing countries grow in a clean and sustainable way," the high commission said.

Truss will outline agreements to deepen investment ties between the two countries and work together on finance and technical support packages for the developing world, it said.

“I want the UK and India to step up their partnership in critical areas such as technology, investment, security, and defence. India is the world’s largest democracy, a tech and economic powerhouse, and a vital strategic partner for the UK," said Truss.

“Closer ties, including in areas such as tech and infrastructure, will deliver jobs and growth in both countries, boost developing world economies and help us promote our values on the global stage," she said.

