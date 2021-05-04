India, UK to announce enhanced partnership with aim to double trade by 2030

“The UK-India business community has demonstrated its strength over the last week in response to India’s coronavirus surge. The British Asian Trust has raised over £1.6m in the last week through their emergency appeal and UK business leaders have mobilised in response to the Indian High Commission’s request for vital equipment. BOC Ltd has donated 5,000 empty oxygen cylinders, the first of which were transferred to Chennai this morning by the Indian Air Force," the statement said referring to the assistance cooperation between two countries in the midst of a brutal second wave of the pandemic in India.