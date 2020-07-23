NEW DELHI: India and the United Kingdom will hold talks on Friday to discuss a trade deal, seen as stuck for many years given uncertainties around the UK’s exit from the European Union, to boost commerce that would help mitigate the impact of covid-19 on their economies.

Newly appointed British High Commissioner to India, Philip Barton on Thursday said India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal and the UK’s International Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss would hold a meeting via video link and chalk out how to conclude an “ambitious" deal including greater market access for UK products in India.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Barton also addressed issues related to China, including tensions between Beijing and New Delhi and the new security law for former British colony Hong Kong. While he welcomed the lessening of tensions between India and China along their common border and said that the UK had a “clearsighted view" of the challenges China presented, Barton said he hoped for “positive and constructive engagement" with China on issues like climate change.

Outlining his priorities, Barton listed his focus areas -- health, climate change and trade and investment. He welcomed the collaboration between India and the UK on discovering a vaccine to tackle the covid-19 pandemic besides New Delhi’s prompt supplies of paracetamol and personal protective equipment. Barton also noted the role played by Indians and Indian origin medics and nursing staff working as part of the National Health Service in fighting covid-19. He said London had drafted new rules that would allow Indian healthcare workers easier entry into the UK.

With the UK set to host the UN’s Conference of Parties (COP-26) on Climate Change in November next year, climate change was an important issue that the country was looking to work with India on, Barton said.

On trade, when asked if the UK would be satisfied with a preferential trade agreement instead of a full fledged pact, Barton said that these issues would be on the table when Goyal and Truss meet on Friday.

“We want an enhanced trade partnership that looks at the barriers on trade between India and the UK," the high commissioner said adding that with the terms of the UK’s exit from the EU now clear, London had an independent trade policy and India and teh UK had a unique opportunity to look at" ambitious trade deal" that would “build strong base of trade" existing between the two countries. Bilateral trade had grown 10% to 24 billion pounds last year, he said adding that India and the UK were significant investors in each other’s economy.

On China, Barton said the UK was aware of the challenges presented by "some Chinese actions" and has been working with its close allies like the US to deal with them.

"I would like to say that the progress we have seen in managing the tensions and the commitment the two special representatives (of India and China) made on boundary question on 5 July to disengage and de-escalate is welcome," Barton said.

When asked about talks between Britain and the US on a “coalition" to deal with China, Barton was more circumspect. He said the UK would like to work with China on issues including climate change but added that London welcomed all those who had rejected China imposing a stringent new national security law on Hong Kong that nullifies the “One Country, Two Systems" agreement reached between the UK and China in 1997.

