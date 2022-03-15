External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India undertook one of the most challenging evacuation exercises and brought 22,500 citizens back home safely. He said Indian community was dispersed across Ukraine, posing its own logistical challenges.

The exercise was undertaken at a time when military actions, including airstrikes and shelling in Ukraine were underway. It involved movement in a war-torn situation in a large country, at times over a 1000 kms and required exiting border checkpoints clogged by an estimated 26 lakh refugees, he said.

Entire exercise involved a whole of government approach, with the Prime Minister himself chairing review meetings almost on a daily basis.

“At MEA, we monitored evacuation ops on a 24/7 basis. We got excellent support from all concerned ministries and organisations, including MoCA, Defence, NDRF, IAF, private airlines," the minister said.

“Despite the challenges posed by the serious ongoing conflict, we have ensured that about 22,500 citizens have returned home safely," Jaishankar said.

As tensions increased, he said, Indian Embassy in Ukraine started a registration drive for Indians in Jan 2022. As a result, around 20,000 Indians registered. Most Indian nationals were students pursuing medical studies in Ukrainian universities dispersed throughout the country.

Russia launched all out attack on Ukraine on February 24.

Jaishankar said more than half the Indian students were in universities in eastern Ukraine that borders Russia and has been epicentre of conflict so far.

Students hail from 35 states/UTs of India with over 1000 students each from Kerala, UP, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Rajasthan.

In view of continued buildup of tensions in February, Indian Embassy issued an advisory on 15 February 2022, advising Indians in Ukraine whose stay isn't essential to leave country temporarily. It also advised Indians not to travel to Ukraine or undertake non-essential movements within Ukraine, he said.

Further advisories were also given on 20th and 22nd February. Air bubble instructions then imposed were immediately lifted in consultation with Ukrainian side to increase number of direct flights. Around 4000 Indians departed from Ukraine by direct/indirect flights till 23rd February.

