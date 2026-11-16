India’s unemployment rate dips to 4.9% in October on urban recovery

New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate for those aged 15 years and above fell marginally to 4.9% in October from 5% in September as joblessness fell in urban areas but remained steady in rural centres, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey Monthly Bulletin (PLFS-M) released by the statistics ministry on Monday.

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The unemployment rate in urban areas fell to 6.7% in October from 6.9% the previous month, driven primarily by a sharp fall in unemployment rate among urban women – from 9.2% in September to 8.7% in October. The unemployment rate, however, remained steady at 6% among urban men.

The unemployment rate in rural areas remained static at 4.2% in October but remained well below the 4.4% level registered in October 2025. In rural areas, the unemployment rate fell both among men and women. While the unemployment rate fell back to 4.3% in October from 4.4% in the previous month among rural men, it fell to 3.8% from 3.9% among rural women.

Year-on-year fall Compared with October, 2025, the overall unemployment actually fell from 5.2% to 4.9%. The rural unemployment rate declined by 0.2 percentage points from 4.4% in October 2025 to 4.2% in October 2026. It fell more sharply in urban areas, from 7% in October 2025 to 6.7% in October 2026, the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) said.

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According to the ministry, the overall unemployment rate among men aged 15 years and above remained stable at 4.9% in October 2026 compared with the previous month, continuing the downward or stable trend observed since June 2026.

The unemployment rate among women declined across both rural and urban areas, falling overall to 5% in October from 5.2% in September, the ministry said. For rural women, the rate dropped to 3.8%—its lowest level in 2026.

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The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) is the primary official source of data on employment and unemployment in India. Since January 2025, its methodology has been updated to provide monthly and quarterly national estimates. The monthly bulletins track key indicators—including the labour force participation rate (LFPR), worker population ratio (WPR), and unemployment rate—at the all-India level using the current weekly status (CWS) approach.

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According to the survey, the overall LFPR for persons aged 15 years and above improved marginally to 55.7% in October from to 55.5% in September.

Labour force participation rate In rural areas, the LFPR increased from 58.0% to 58.4% over the month, while the urban LFPR stood at 50.5% in October against 50.7% in September, the data showed.

The overall LFPR improved by 0.3 percentage points year-on-year, from 55.4% in October 2025 to 55.7% in October 2026. Over this period, rural LFPR increased from 57.8% to 58.4%, while urban LFPR remained unchanged at 50.5%.

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“Overall female LFPR improved to 35% in October 2026 from 34.6% in September 2026, making it the highest level since February 2026. Rural female LFPR rose by 0.6 percentage points over the month and reached 39.5% in October 2026. However, female LFPR in urban areas remained stable at 25.9%,” the ministry’s statement read.

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On a year-on-year basis, the overall female LFPR increased by 0.8 percentage points, rising from 34.2% in October 2025 to 35.0% in October 2026. During the same period, the rural female LFPR gained 1.1 percentage points, from 38.4% to 39.5%, while the urban female LFPR rose by 0.5 percentage points, from 25.4% to 25.9%.

Worker population ratio The overall WPR increased to 53.0% in October from 52.7% in September, reaching its highest level since February. Over the previous month, the rural WPR rose by 0.5 percentage points to 56.0% in October, whereas the urban WPR remained broadly stable at 47.1%.

Among men, the WPR remained largely unchanged at 73.7% in October, compared to 73.6% in September, though it rose in rural areas from 74.9% to 75.3% over the same period. Female WPR recorded a more notable month-on-month improvement, increasing from 32.8% in September to 33.3% in October. This was supported by gains in both rural and urban areas, with female WPR rising from 37.4% to 38.0% in rural areas and from 23.5% to 23.7% in urban areas, the ministry’s statement said.

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On a year-on-year basis, the overall WPR rose by 0.5 percentage points, expanding from 52.5% in October 2025 to 53.0% in October. Compared to the previous year, the rural WPR increased by 0.8 percentage points, from 55.2% to 56.0% in October, while the urban WPR remained broadly stable at 47.1%, compared to 47.0% a year earlier.

At the all-India level, the monthly estimates are based on data collected from a total of 3,70,475 surveyed persons—about 2,11,474 in rural areas and 1,59,001 in urban areas.

About the Author Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscap...Read More ✕ Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.