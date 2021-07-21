NEW DELHI: India seems unlikely to reverse, just yet, plans to keep vaccines produced by its manufacturers exclusively for domestic use.

Speculation that India might be looking at lifting an embargo on sending vaccines abroad surfaced earlier this week with a Twitter post by Nepal’s prime minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

“I had cordial telephone conversation with Prime Minister @narendramodi this afternoon. We shared views on further strengthening bilateral ties. PM Modi assured early supply of covid Vaccines to Nepal. I thanked him for his warm words of congratulations," Deuba said in his post on Monday. It came shortly after a telephone conversation with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi who called Deuba to congratulate him on taking office as prime minister.

According to three people familiar with the matter, New Delhi is unlikely to reverse a policy of keeping all vaccines manufactured by the country for domestic use.

“It is an evolving situation that the government is continuously monitoring," said one of the three people cited above said on Wednesday. “As of now there is no change" in plans not to send vaccines abroad, the person said. The other two people cited above expressed similar views.

“Currently our priority remains on purposing domestic production to our domestic vaccination programme, which as you know is progressing rapidly," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said earlier this month.

The Modi government had received flak for donating and exporting vaccines as a vicious second wave of covid-19 infections swept through the country in April-May. The second wave saw the number of covid-19 related deaths surging past the 400,000 mark. India rolled out a domestic vaccination programme in January and also started donating vaccines to countries in its neighbourhood and fulfilling its commitments to the international vaccine facility COVAX that distributes doses to poor countries.

Till April, India had sent out 66 million doses as gifts and exports but the government drew severe criticism as covid-19 infections surged overwhelming the country's healthcare system. According to government data, as of 7pm on Tuesday, 415,225,632 vaccine doses had been administered to people across states and union territories of India.

Meanwhile, India has resumed sending out medical assistance to countries stricken by the pandemic.

On 16 July, Indian Naval Ship Airawat set sail for Indonesia carrying 100 oxygen concentrators and 100 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen. The Southeast Asian country has been battling a brutal wave of infections.

